GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, U.S. bond yields rise as Fed meets
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
JAKARTA Dec 2 Indonesian coal miner Harum Energy has lifted a force majeure on prompt deliveries, but is still reviewing its shipment schedule for this month, the company told Reuters on Friday.
The firm declared the force majeure to some clients on Wednesday after a bridge in Kalimantan collapsed last weekend to halt shipping along the key waterway.
Alexandra Mira, Harum's spokeswoman, did not give further details on why the shipments could resume nor names of buyers that had been affected.
Analysts have said Harum Energy, Indo Tambangraya and Bayan Resources were likely to be affected by the bridge collapse. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Rieka Rahadiana and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
DOHA/DUBAI, June 13 Qatar, the world's second largest helium producer, has closed its two helium production plants because of the economic boycott imposed on it by other Arab states, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.