JAKARTA Dec 2 Indonesian coal miner Harum Energy has lifted a force majeure on prompt deliveries, but is still reviewing its shipment schedule for this month, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The firm declared the force majeure to some clients on Wednesday after a bridge in Kalimantan collapsed last weekend to halt shipping along the key waterway.

Alexandra Mira, Harum's spokeswoman, did not give further details on why the shipments could resume nor names of buyers that had been affected.

Analysts have said Harum Energy, Indo Tambangraya and Bayan Resources were likely to be affected by the bridge collapse. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Rieka Rahadiana and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)