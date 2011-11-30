(Updates with analyst comment)

JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesian miner Harum Energy has declared force majeure on prompt coal deliveries to some clients, after a bridge collapsed on a river in Borneo that it uses to transport shipments, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Alexandra Mira did not give volumes or the names of buyers affected by the collapse of the 700-metre suspension bridge on Saturday, which blocked barges from travelling down the Mahakam river in Indonesia's Kalimantan.

Brokerage CLSA said the river carried all of Harum's weekly volumes of 200,000 tonnes, and that the waterway accounted for 15 percent of output from Indonesia, the world's largest exporter of thermal coal.

The delays to shipments are not expected to have much of an impact on regional coal prices, given an oversupplied market and concerns about weak demand.

Macquarie said in a report after a call with Harum on Wednesday that the miner expected the river to re-open as early as next week, and so if it then lifted the force majeure in coming days, production and sales were unlikely to be affected.

"Management suggested its December shipments are still on track, meaning once barges are loaded, demand for its coal still exists," Macquarie said. "Harum confirmed the near term pricing outlook remains challenging, with buyers staying out of the market in anticipation of weakening global demand."

Harum and Bayan Resources said on Tuesday they expected delays to coal shipments because of the blocked river. Other companies contacted by Reuters said they were not affected. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)