By Richard Valdmanis
| CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts May 14 Harvard, the
world's richest university, said on Thursday it paid its six
in-house money managers a combined $49.3 million in 2013, up
more than 70 percent from the previous year, citing the team's
"outperformance" in growing its endowment fund.
The team oversaw an investment return of 15.4 percent for
the Ivy League school's endowment during the fiscal year ended
June 30, 2014, bringing it to $36.4 billion, or roughly the size
of an average country's annual gross domestic product.
Harvard Management Company, which runs the fund, "continues
to deliver outperformance versus its Policy Portfolio benchmark,
creating significant value for the University," Paul Finnegan,
Harvard's treasurer, said in a press release.
The endowment provides billions of dollars to Harvard's
academic, financial aid and research programs.
Stephen Blyth was the top-paid manager with $11.5 million in
compensation, more than double the $5.3 he earned in 2012. Blyth
was head of public markets, where stocks rose again last year,
before taking over the role of CEO and president from Jane
Mendillo in January 2015.
Mendillo, the first woman to lead the school's investment
arm, was second-highest-paid with $9.56 million in 2013, up from
$4.8 million in 2012, while natural resources portfolio manager
Alvaro Aguirre-Simunovic took third place with a $9.55 million
payout, up from $6.6 million, according to Harvard.
The combined pay for the endowment's six managers was more
than 70 percent higher than in 2012, when five managers took
home $28.8 million.
While many alumni complain about Harvard managers' high
payouts, they generally pale in comparison to hedge fund
managers. Harvard alumnus Kenneth Griffin, who manages the
Citadel hedge fund, for example, earned $1.3 billion to rank as
the industry's best-paid manager in 2014.
Harvard began tying senior investment manager pay to the
performance of its portfolio in 2010 after it lost billions of
dollars during the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Unlike many other universities, Harvard manages a bulk of
its money in-house and relies on outside managers, including
hedge funds, to invest the rest.
(Editing by Ted Botha)