July 30 Harvard University has hired a senior
executive at its investment management arm to review how
environmental, social and corporate governance aspects affect
the holdings in its $30 billion endowment, the school said on
Tuesday.
Jameela Pedicini comes to Harvard Management Co from the
California Public Employees Retirement System, or Calpers, where
she was investment officer for global governance.
Harvard, which has in the past faced pressure from students
and alumni over its investments, has been looking to fill this
new position for several months.
The Ivy League school's endowment makes it the richest in
the country and its investment decisions have long been followed
closely as it manages the bulk of its assets internally but also
relies on prominent hedge fund managers to manage a sizable
chunk.
In 2005, Harvard yielded to heavy pressure and announced
plans to sell stock in PetroChina, whose parent company was
closely linked with the government of Sudan which has been
accused of human rights violations.
"As long-term investors, we are acutely focused on factors
that may impact the long-term sustainability of Harvard's
endowment portfolio," Jane Mendillo, the investment arm's chief
executive officer, said in the statement.