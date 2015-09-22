BOSTON, Sept 22 Harvard Management Company said on Tuesday the elite university's endowment posted a 5.8 percent return in fiscal 2015 to hit a record $37.6 billion.

The returns for the 12 months ended June 30 were driven by outsized profits in stocks, venture capital investments in technology and biotech, and investments in real estate, HMC said in a letter to alumni published on its web site.

The Ivy League school's endowment is the largest in the world. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Diane Craft)