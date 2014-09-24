BRIEF-Palestine's Arab Islamic Bank Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
BOSTON, Sept 24 Harvard University said on Wednesday that Stephen Blyth will become president and chief executive of the unit that runs its $36 billion endowment.
Blyth currently is head of public markets at Harvard Management Co., whose current leader, Jane Mendillo, is scheduled to retire in December. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Q1 net income after tax $2.3 million versus $1.5 million year ago
* Unit signs contract to purchase 500 feddan land in new admininstrative capital for EGP 4.4 billion to develop housing project Source: (http://bit.ly/2ppTEiw) Further company coverage: )