NEW YORK, July 18 Harvard University may consider increasing its natural resource investments as a lucrative way to expand its multibillion-dollar endowment, the Ivy League school's chief investment officer said on Wednesday.

"Natural resources are our favorite area," Jane Mendillo, who oversees the university's $32 billion endowment as chief executive officer of Harvard Management Co, said on Wednesday at the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference.

More demand for food, energy, roads and other infrastructure from the world's growing population is a prime reason why natural resource investments are highly likely to pay off in the coming years, Mendillo explained on a panel about global opportunities.

Not only is Harvard the world's wealthiest university, but its investment managers, based a few miles from the school's Cambridge, Massachusetts campus in Boston, have long been considered among the industry's savviest. As a result, its hints on future investments are often closely monitored.

Natural resources like timberland have long been popular at Harvard.

The university has also been a big investor in private equity and hedge funds, Mendillo said its appetite for those investments might be falling off in favor of other areas like farmland and natural resources.

Harvard's enormous endowment, which grew 21.4 percent in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2011, has allowed the school to be an early investor in natural resources.

The school also has the expert staff, including people who have advanced degrees in forestry, for example, to make these types of bets, said Mendillo, who rarely speaks in public at large conferences.

After Mendillo took the CIO job at Harvard in 2008, she was forced to reposition the school's portfolio dramatically as the financial crisis took a huge bite out of the endowment.

Now she said the university is watching closely to see where future opportunities lie. One area that is interesting and worth monitoring is distressed credit in Europe, Mendillo said.

However, she cautioned that this is now the hot investment area and that there might be too much money pouring in. "We are not piling in here," she said, "but we would like to participate along the way."