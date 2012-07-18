By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 Harvard University may
consider increasing its natural resource investments as a
lucrative way to expand its multibillion-dollar endowment, the
Ivy League school's chief investment officer said on Wednesday.
"Natural resources are our favorite area," Jane Mendillo,
who oversees the university's $32 billion endowment as chief
executive officer of Harvard Management Co, said on Wednesday at
the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference.
More demand for food, energy, roads and other infrastructure
from the world's growing population is a prime reason why
natural resource investments are highly likely to pay off in the
coming years, Mendillo explained on a panel about global
opportunities.
Not only is Harvard the world's wealthiest university, but
its investment managers, based a few miles from the school's
Cambridge, Massachusetts campus in Boston, have long been
considered among the industry's savviest. As a result, its hints
on future investments are often closely monitored.
Natural resources like timberland have long been popular at
Harvard.
The university has also been a big investor in private
equity and hedge funds, Mendillo said its appetite for those
investments might be falling off in favor of other areas like
farmland and natural resources.
Harvard's enormous endowment, which grew 21.4 percent in the
fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2011, has allowed the school
to be an early investor in natural resources.
The school also has the expert staff, including people who
have advanced degrees in forestry, for example, to make these
types of bets, said Mendillo, who rarely speaks in public at
large conferences.
After Mendillo took the CIO job at Harvard in 2008, she was
forced to reposition the school's portfolio dramatically as the
financial crisis took a huge bite out of the endowment.
Now she said the university is watching closely to see where
future opportunities lie. One area that is interesting and worth
monitoring is distressed credit in Europe, Mendillo said.
However, she cautioned that this is now the hot investment
area and that there might be too much money pouring in. "We are
not piling in here," she said, "but we would like to participate
along the way."