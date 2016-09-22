(Adds outlook for endowment in paragraph 2)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Sept 22 Harvard University's investment
arm, which oversees America's largest endowment, on Thursday
said its portfolio lost 2 percent during the 2016 fiscal year,
marking the single largest yearly decline since the financial
crisis.
A 10.2 percent loss in its equity investments undermined the
overall performance, Harvard Management Company (HMC) said in
its annual report, which also noted that "returns could be muted
for some time to come."
During the same time the broader Standard & Poor's 500
benchmark was flat. The fiscal year ended June 30th.
The Ivy League school's endowment now stands at $35.7
billion, down from a record $37.6 billion a year ago when
Harvard earned a 5.8 percent return on its investments.
Harvard, whose investment performance was once the envy of
the financial world, has lagged its rivals for some years now.
The school continues to grapple with considerable turnover in
its top investment ranks as well as a reassessment of how the
endowment is invested.
"This has been a challenging year for endowments and clearly
these are disappointing results," Paul Finnegan, chair of the
HMC Board of Directors, said in a statement.
Harvard has had three investment chiefs since 2005 and is
currently searching for a new one. Stephen Blyth, who held the
position for only 18 months and last year vowed to improve
performance, resigned unexpectedly in July after having taken a
medical leave in May.
Robert Ettl, HMC's interim president and chief executive
officer, said in a statement that steps have been taken to
strengthen the organization in order to improve long-term
performance.
A number of other universities have also been hurt by
volatile market conditions. The University of California and
Ohio State University each lost 3.4 percent in the last fiscal
year while the University of Virginia lost 1.5 percent.
But Harvard's neighbor, the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology produced a 0.8 percent gain last year. Yale,
Harvard's arch rival, has not yet released its returns.
The school has been trying to mount a comeback since it lost
27.3 percent in 2009 during the financial crisis.
For decades, Harvard has been different from most other
schools, including Yale, in that it managed some of its money
internally while farming the rest out to external managers.
Earlier this year, Harvard decided to have outside managers
make more of its equity investments and scaled back its internal
stock picking operation.
But the outsiders had some trouble too during the most
recent year, Ettl said. Some of them had similar stock
investments, particularly in health care, which helped
contribute to the losses, he said.
"A number of our domestic equity external managers
underperformed for the first time in many years," Ettl said in
the statement.
Natural resources investments also fell 10.2 percent,
trailing far behind its benchmark. Real estate investments,
which have been winners for some time, produced a 13.8 percent
gain, beating its benchmark which climbed 9.4 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Daniel Bases)