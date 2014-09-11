Sept 11 Harvest SA :

* H1 net income 1.1 million euros, up 1.4%

* H1 revenue eur 10.4 million euros, up 2.3%

* Confirms FY target of consolidated operating profitability of over 16%

* To pay interim dividend of 0.20 euro per share on Oct. 15