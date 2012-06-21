* Agrees to sell Venezuela assets for $725 million
* Harvest shares jump 88 pct in after-market trading
June 21 Oil and natural gas producer Harvest
Natural Resources Inc struck a deal to sell its
Venezuelan operations for $725 million, securing an exit from
the country for the small exploration company, which became
ensnared in President Hugo Chavez's nationalization of oil
assets.
The company said it would sell its 32 percent stake in
Petrodelta SA in Venezuela to PT Pertamina, Indonesia's national
oil company.
Harvest shares jumped 88.5 percent to $9.20 in trading after
the bell on Thursday.
Chavez's push to boost control over its oil industry has
kept investors away from the South American OPEC member and left
crude production stagnant.
The country nationalized most of Harvest's Venezuela
operations in 2007. Still, a majority of the company's holdings
remained there - as of last year, nearly 60 percent of Harvest's
assets were in Venezuela, according to JP Morgan.
Harvest also has exploration programs in Oman, Indonesia,
Gabon, China and the United States.
Harvest said it expects about $525 million in net proceeds
from the sale after deductions for transaction-related costs and
taxes.
Harvest shares, which have lost nearly 70 percent of their
value in about 15 months, closed at $4.88 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday. The company's market capitalization,
before the surge after the bell, was around $180 million.
Harvest said in March it was in talks to sell its 32 percent
stake in Petrodelta SA, a joint venture with Corporacion
Venezolana del Petroleo.
Petrodelta, which holds six oil fields, produced 11.39
million barrels of oil in 2011, up 33 percent from year-ago
levels, the company previously said.