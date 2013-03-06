BRIEF-ISS A/S expects a scope reduction with HP Enterprise
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
NEW YORK, March 6 Harvest Natural Resources Inc : * Shares up 9.6 percent to $5.85 in premarket
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY LOOSES SERVICE CONTRACT WITH SPIN-OFF AND MERGER COMPANY DXC TECHNOLOGY
June 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21 points at 7541, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.33 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.