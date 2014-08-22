BRIEF-NZX Ltd says it has joined a United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative
LONDON Aug 22 Harvey Nash Group Plc
* Japanese acquisition extends reach across asia
* Completed acquisition of executive recruitment firm beaumont Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* CNL Lifestyle Properties Inc reports about 12 percent passive stake in EPR Properties as of april 6, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2oGBs2D Further company coverage: