The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Higher volatility is expected next week as financial markets will be on alert following two key state election results on Sunday, company earnings and global events.

It will be a truncated week for the markets as they are shut Thursday and Friday for national holidays.

Results of the Maharastra and Harayana elections are due Sunday. A win for the Bharatiya Janata Party will be seen as positive for reforms at the centre.

Key earnings in the week - HDFC, Mahindra and Mahindra and Wipro.

Signs of worsening growth in euro zone, Ebola's spread and rise of unrest in the Middle East to hurt sentiment.

Movements in Brent crude LCoc1, which is at a four-year low, will be watched closely.

Foreign fund flows will determine sentiment for debt and forex markets.

10-year benchmark bond seen in 8.35-8.45 range; rupee may trade between 61.25 and 61.95, say traders.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH

Thurs - Fri: Markets closed

Tues: Earnings - South Indian Bank (SIBK.NS), HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), Biocon (BION.NS), Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) and Cairn India (CAIL.NS)

Wed: Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS), Housing Development and Finance Corp (HDFC.NS), Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) and Wipro (WIPR.NS)

Fri: India's foreign exchange reserves

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)