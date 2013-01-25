BRIEF-Baidu, Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving
* Says Baidu And Continental sign agreement to collaborate on automated driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 25 Hasbro Inc : * Down 4.9 percent to $36.55 in premarket after outlook
* Walt Disney CEO says as a matter of principle, I've resigned from the president's council over the Paris agreement withdrawal - tweet Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2qLKkSo