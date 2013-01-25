Jan 25 Hasbro Inc estimated fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, well below analysts' expectations, hurt by lower-than-anticipated holiday season demand in the United States and some international markets.

Analysts on average are expecting revenue of $1.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The second-largest U.S. toy company's shares were down 5 percent at $36.57 before the bell on Friday.

The company is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter results on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Chris Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)