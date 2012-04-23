* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.04 vs. market estimate $0.08
* Q1 revenue falls 3 pct to $648.9 vs. estimate $666.5 mln
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct
By Chris Peters
April 23 Hasbro Inc, the No.2 U.S. toy
company, reported a fall in sales and weaker-than-expected
quarterly earnings as North American retailers struggling with
high inventories put off orders, sending its shares down as much
as 5 percent.
The company, which missed market profit estimates for the
sixth straight quarter, said that results suffered because
retailers were shifting orders into the second half of the year.
"For the full year 2012, we continue to believe, absent the
impact of foreign exchange, we will again grow revenues and
earnings per share," CEO Brian Goldner said in a statement.
Analysts were not impressed.
"I think the business is even weaker than it appears," said
Gerrick Johnson at BMO Capital Markets.
Both Hasbro and larger rival Mattel Inc, which also
missed Wall Street expectations in its most recent quarter, rely
on sales to retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc,
Target Corp and Toys R Us.
Hasbro, which has cut jobs in North America, said on Monday
it plans to spend more on marketing to improve results.
Longbow Research analyst James Hardiman said he was
skeptical about whether the moves would work.
"The games business continues to be a pretty big weight
around their neck," he said. "Until they can see positive retail
level growth from their games business it is hard to see how
exactly the business will turn around internally."
Sales in the company's games segment, which includes Milton
Bradley, Parker Brothers and Wizards of the Coast, fell 9
percent to $181.9 million in the quarter.
Hasbro, whose products include Nerf foam toys and the
Monopoly board game, reported a first-quarter loss of $2.6
million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a profit of $17.2
million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 4 cents per share.
Sales fell 3 percent to $648.9 million, mostly as a result
of a 16 percent decline in North America.
Analysts had been looking for a profit of 8 cents per share
before items on sales of $666.5 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hasbro shares were down 4 percent at $34.39 in early
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.