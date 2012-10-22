* Third-quarter profit $1.24/shr vs Street view $1.20
* Sales $1.35 bln vs Street view $1.38 bln
* To boost marketing efforts during the holidays
* Sees results up for the full yr, excluding currency impact
* Shares down 30 cents
By Dhanya Skariachan
Oct 22 Hasbro Inc topped Wall Street
profit expectations on Monday as better inventory management and
cost controls helped offset weak sales at the second-largest
U.S. toymaker.
The news came after larger rival Mattel Inc also
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, supported by
price increases and cost controls. The maker of Barbie dolls and
Hot Wheels cars said it was well-positioned for the holidays.
.
Hasbro, whose brands include Monopoly, G.I. Joe, Nerf and
Mr. Potato Head, has been working with its U.S. retail partners
to better manage inventories this year. It has been trying to
shift toy deliveries closer to peak demand times.
It struggled in late 2011 when demand in the United States
and Canada tapered off after a strong start to what is typically
the biggest selling season of the year.
Hasbro is counting on retailers to this year order more
inventory in the fourth quarter once they have a better read on
consumer demand, Needham & Co analyst Sean McGowan said. "That
is not to say they are expecting consumer demand to be much
higher, but more a reflection of the fact that last year and for
years before that, they simply shipped more before the fourth
quarter than they should have," he added.
"However, if retailers don't like what they see, they can
easily cancel orders, and I think there is a risk of that
happening again," McGowan said.
On Monday, Hasbro Chief Financial Officer Deborah Thomas
said the company plans to step up its marketing efforts in what
she described as "an environment of significantly lower U.S.
retail inventory."
The toymaker said to drive demand in the fourth quarter they
will increase ad spending 30 percent to 40 percent across
television, social media and other online avenues.
Hasbro said it expects revenue and earnings per share to
increase for the full-year 2012, excluding the impact of foreign
exchange.
Net profit in the third quarter fell to $164.9 million, or
$1.24 a share, from $171.0 million, or $1.27 per share, a year
ago. Analysts on average expected $1.20 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 2 percent to $1.35 billion, below analysts'
average estimate of $1.38 billion. Hasbro's toy unit for girls,
reinvigorated by the launch of hot toys such as Furby, saw a 17
percent rise in revenue, but sales at its boys' unit fell 12
percent, and those at its preschool division lost 5 percent.
Hasbro's shares initially gained in early trading, but
slipped at mid-morning and were off about 30 cents at $38.75 on
Nasdaq.
Furby, an update of the furry toy from the 1990s, "is off to
a great start," Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said on a conference
call. Goldner was also optimistic about Hasbro's game business,
which has long been a drag on profits.
In the third quarter, the games business was flat year over
year, breaking seven consecutive quarters of declines. Goldner
expects more improvement in that business as Hasbro's new
offerings, ranging from the Angry Birds Star Wars game to Hasbro
Zynga games, hit stores in time for holiday buying.