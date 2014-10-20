Oct 20 Hasbro Inc, the second-largest
U.S. toymaker, reported a 43 percent jump in quarterly profit,
helped by higher international sales, particularly in Latin
America and the Asia Pacific region.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $180.5 million, or
$1.40 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 28, from $126.6
million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.
Hasbro, known for its My Little Pony toys and action figures
based on Marvel Comics characters, said total revenue rose 7.3
percent to $1.47 billion.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma and Nayan Das in Bangalore;
Editing by Simon Jennings)