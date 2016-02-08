Feb 8 Hasbro Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 12.8 percent, helped by strong holiday demand for toys based on "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Jurassic World" movies, which were released last year.

The net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $175.8 million, or $1.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27 from $169.9 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $1.47 billion from $1.30 billion.