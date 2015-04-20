* Q1 revenue up 5 pct at $713.5 mln vs est. $660.3 mln

April 20 Hasbro Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of boys' toys such as those based on characters in Transformers movies and Marvel Comics, sending its shares up about 8 percent in early trading.

Hasbro, which holds licenses for Marvel characters such as Spider-Man and Iron Man, reported a 10 percent rise in sales of boys' toys, its biggest business.

The company was also helped by a surge in revenue from licensing its toys such as My Little Pony and Transformers.

"(The entertainment and licensing segment) was much bigger than my estimate.... About half of the positive (revenue) surprise came from that segment," Needham & Co analyst Sean McGowan said.

Net revenue rose 74 percent to $60.6 million in the entertainment and licensing business in the first quarter ended March 29.

Hasbro's overall revenue rose 5 percent to $713.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected Hasbro's revenue to fall to $660.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Initial shipments of products related to the sequel of "Jurassic Park", slated for release in June, also helped quarterly sales, Hasbro said.

Analysts expect sequels to "Star Wars" and "The Avengers" to boost Hasbro's sales this year, helping the toymaker narrow the lead of bigger rival Mattel Inc.

Mattel last week reported a smaller-than-expected 2.5 percent decline in net sales for the first quarter.

Net income attributable to Hasbro fell 16.9 percent to $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected 8 cents per share.

If not for a strong dollar, revenue would have increased 14 percent in the quarter, Hasbro said. The dollar gained nearly 9 percent against a basket of major currencies in the first quarter. A stronger dollar lowers the value of sales in foreign markets. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Don Sebastian)