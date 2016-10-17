* Shares up as much as 8.3 pct at $82.48
* Q3 revenue $1.68 bln vs est of $1.56 bln
* Q3 profit $2.03/shr vs est of $1.74/shr
By Gayathree Ganesan
Oct 17 Hasbro Inc reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by
strong demand for Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls, and
said it was seeing "strong sales trends" heading into the
holiday shopping season.
The No. 2 U.S. toymaker's shares rose as much as 8.3 percent
to $82.48 in morning trading on Monday. Shares of larger rival
Mattel Inc were up as much as about 3 percent at $31.00.
Hasbro won the lucrative contract for dolls based on Walt
Disney Co's princesses such as Cinderella and Snow White
from Mattel in 2014.
Net revenue in the girls' toys segment jumped 56.7 percent
in the third quarter ended Sept. 25, overshadowing slower growth
in the boys' toys segment - Hasbro's biggest business.
Sales in the boys segment, which includes Star Wars and
Jurassic World toys and merchandise, rose 2 percent to $605.50
million for the quarter, compared with a 24 percent jump last
year.
Sales in the segment were affected as toys related to the
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" film hit shelves on Sept. 30,
five days after the end of the third quarter.
The segment received a boost in the year-earlier quarter
from the Sept. 4 release of merchandise related to "Star Wars:
The Force Awakens" and "Jurassic World".
"Our expectation remains that our 2016 Star Wars revenue may
match the level we achieved in 2015," Chief Executive Brian
Goldner said.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $257.8 million, or
$2.03 per share, from $207.6 million, or $1.64 per share, a year
earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.74 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose
14.2 percent to $1.68 billion, handily beating the average
analyst estimate of $1.56 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)