By Axel Bugge
| CASCAIS, Portugal
CASCAIS, Portugal May 29 Confusion surrounding
the trade policies of U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration means U.S. companies no longer know the rules of
the game, a board member and former CEO of toymaker Hasbro
told an international conference on Monday.
Alan G. Hassenfeld, whose family founded America's second
largest toymaker in the 1920s, said: "We thought, you know, if
you run a business today you would like to know what the rules
of the game are," Hassenfeld at told the Horasis conference,
attended by business leaders, politicians and academics to
discuss globalisation and other challenges for corporations.
"Right now in America we don't know what the rules of the
game are. They are changing constantly," said Hassenfeld, a
billionaire with a large stake in Hasbro, whose stock has risen
34 percent this year and is now at all-time highs.
Hasbro makes many of its toys outside of the United States
and has markets worldwide. Hassenfeld said there was great
uncertainty on trade with Trump.
"Right now we don't know whether we are friendly with
Mexico, whether we are friendly with Canada, whether we are
friendly with China, whether we are friendly with Russia,"
Hassenfeld said.
Trump has said he wants to renegotiate the North American
Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Mexico
and Canada to try to win better terms for U.S. workers and
manufacturers.
Hassenfeld said the confusing situation had been created by
so much "white noise, and smoke, coming out of the White House
right now that the most important thing is basically to improve
confidence."
Hassenfeld said gridlock in the U.S. Congress on Trump's
election promises of fixing healthcare, spending on
infrastructure and tax reform was not helping.
"Right now, our Congress and in some cases our courts, are
caught up in trying to figure out what they are going to do with
the executive branch," he said. "So right now, we are in that -
almost twilight zone - that we are really not sure where things
are going."
He said Trump's promise of bringing jobs back to America was
doubtful. "Even if they (the jobs) did come, we've all learnt
how to automate, we're all spending money to innovate."
Hassenfeld was CEO and chairman of Hasbro between 1989 and
2008.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip and Jane
Merriman)