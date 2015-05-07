BRIEF-L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program
* L3 Technologies announces new $1.5 billion share repurchase program and declares quarterly dividend
May 7 British insurer Hastings Insurance Group appointed Mike Fairey as non-executive chairman.
Fairey, who has more than 40 years of experience, currently holds a number of non-executive positions including the chairmanship of Britain's new specialist lender OneSavings Bank Plc.
Fairey, who was also deputy chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, will join Hastings from June 1. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
PARIS, May 9 The victory of centrist Emmanuel Macron against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election is good news for the French economy, the chief executive at France's second-biggest retail bank said on Tuesday.