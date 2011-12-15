* Hastings calls offer low
* Hastings says offer does not factor significant cash flow
growth
* UBS says APA can offer up to A$2.30 a share
SYDNEY, Dec 15 Australian gas distribution
firm Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund rejected on
Thursday a A$1 billion ($990 million) cash and scrip offer from
rival APA Group, potentially opening the door for
negotiations or other bidders
Hastings said in a statement the offer at A$0.50 in cash and
0.326 APA scrip for each share did not take account of its
"significant cash flow growth."
APA's implied offer at A$2 a share represented a 13 percent
premium before the sharp rise in Hastings shares on Wednesday.
APA already owns 20.7 percent of Hastings.
UBS, which had a A$2.05 price target on Hastings before the
bid, said in a research note APA could offer up to A$2.30 a
share. Singapore Power, Duet Group and other financial
investors could emerge as potential bidders, it said.
"The board of Hastings has carefully considered the proposed
offer and unanimously recommends that HDF security holders
reject it," Hastings said in a statement.
The APA offer comes as big gas players in Australia such as
Origin and Santos have been talking up
domestic gas potential.
The combined group of APA and HDF would own or operate more
than 15,000 km of gas transmission pipelines across mainland
Australia compared with 1,800 km for Singapore Power.
APA shares were down 0.44 percent and Hastings slipped 0.3
percent in late trade compared to a 1.4 percent fall for the
benchmark.
($1 = 1.0107 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)