(Corrects reference to takeover rules to deed between HDF and
PPA, adds share price)
SYDNEY Aug 9 Australian gas distributor APA
Group on Thursday raised its bid for rival Hastings
Diversified Utilities Fund (HDF) to A$1.33 billion
($1.41 billion), beating a competing A$1.25 billion offer from
Pipeline Partners Australia (PPA).
HDF last week recommended shareholders accept the offer from
Pipeline, a consortium including Canadian fund manager Caisse de
depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Utilities Trust of
Australia, a fund managed by HDF's manager Hastings Funds
Management.
APA had already flagged its intention to boost its price
from $1.1 billion, but HDF said at the time that the PPA bid was
the best offer on the table.
Under a deed between HDF and PPA, the consortium has the
right to match APA's revised offer if HDF's independent
directors deem the APA offer superior.
Pipeline's offer stands at A$2.325 per security. APA's offer
is for $0.62 in cash and 0.390 APA securities for each HDF
security, or A$2.51 per share.
HDF shares were down 0.4 percent at A$2.54 at 0509 GMT.
At stake for the bidders are two key gas pipelines owned by
HDF that serve Australia's main onshore gas hub, Moomba, with
strong growth prospects from new coal seam gas projects and huge
liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.
APA also said Friday that it planned to raise A$350 million
through a notes offer to support both the HDF acquisition and
its ongoing investment in the growth of infrastructure assets.
($1 = 0.9463 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Richard Pullin)