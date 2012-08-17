* HDF calls APA offer superior
* Pipeline Partners has time till Aug 21 to better APA offer
SYDNEY Aug 17 Hastings Diversified Utilities
Fund (HDF), the subject of a takeover bidding war, has
given Pipeline Partners Australia until Aug. 21 to better a
A$1.4 billion ($1.47 billion) sweetened offer by rival gas
distributor APA.
APA and Pipeline Partners have lifted their bids in recent
weeks as they battle for two key gas pipelines owned by HDF that
serve Australia's main onshore gas hub, Moomba. Analysts say
growth prospects are strong because of new coal-seam gas
projects and huge liquefied natural gas export projects in
Queensland state.
APA on Friday raised its cash and scrip bid by 4.8 percent
by increasing the cash component. HDF, which has recommended an
all-cash offer worth A$1.29 billion by Pipeline Partners, said
it has told Pipeline Partners that the new APA bid was superior.
Pipeline Partners is a consortium that includes Canadian
fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and
Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed by HDF's manager
Hastings Funds Management.
APA said it will increase its offer to between $1.35 billion
and $1.39 billion, depending on whether it becomes entitled to
compulsory acquisition.
It is offering another $0.10 cash to take the bid to $0.72
in cash and 0.390 APA securities for each HDF share, adding
another $0.08 if it becomes entitled to proceed to compulsory
acquisition, taking the offer to A$0.80 cash and 0.390 APA
securities.
APA first made its bid last December and Pipeline Partners
entered the fray in May.
($1 = 0.9526 Australian dollars)
(Reporting By Jane Wardell and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ryan Woo)