MELBOURNE Aug 20 Hastings Diversified Utilities
Fund (HDF), the subject of a takeover battle, said
Pipeline Partners Australia has declined to match a sweetened
A$1.4 billion ($1.47 billion) offer by the Monday deadline set
by HDF.
The offer from rival gas distributor APA leaves APA
in the lead to win control of two key gas pipelines owned by HDF
that serve Australia's main onshore gas hub, Moomba.
Analysts say growth prospects are strong because of new
coal-seam gas projects and huge liquefied natural gas export
projects in Queensland state.
APA on Friday raised its cash and share bid by 4.8 percent
by increasing the cash component. HDF, which had recommended an
all-cash offer worth A$1.29 billion by Pipeline Partners, said
it has told Pipeline Partners that the new APA bid was superior.
HDF said its board would meet to consider APA's revised
offer.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Matt Driskill)