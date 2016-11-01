BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 26 percent rise in nine-month gross written premiums, driven by a growth in the number of policies.
* Hastings Group, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last year, said gross written premiums rose to 572.8 million pounds ($700.59 million) for the nine months ended Sept.30 from 454.3 million pounds a year earlier.
* Live customer policies grew 16 percent to 2.29 million from a year earlier.
* The company, which operates mainly in the UK motor market, offers vehicle insurance and financing and ancillary products. ($1 = 0.8176 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.