Aug 11 Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Says group operating profit up by 20 pct to 70.8 million pounds (30 june 2015: £59.2 million).

* Says live customer policies up by 17 percent to 2.2 million pounds.

* Says Solvency II coverage of 156 percent (31 december 2015: 156%).

* CEO says 'we are firmly on track to meet, or beat, all of our targets'.

* Says on track for another year of strong, profitable growth, with gross written premiums up by 28 percent to 360.6 million pounds (30 june 2015: £282.7 million).

* Says net revenue up by 27 percent to 282.7 million pounds (30 june 2015: £222.6 million).

* Says calendar year loss ratio of 74.0 percent, below 75 percent to 79 percent target range over insurance market cycle.

* Says interim dividend of 3.3 pence a share, in line with group's dividend policy.