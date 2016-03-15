BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
March 15 UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a jump in full-year operating profit, driven by a rise in gross written premiums, and proposed a maiden dividend of 2.2 pence per share.
Hastings, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last year, said operating profit rose 19 percent to 126.1 million pounds ($179.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.
Gross written premiums rose 27 percent to 614.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7013 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.