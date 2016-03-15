March 15 UK insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a jump in full-year operating profit, driven by a rise in gross written premiums, and proposed a maiden dividend of 2.2 pence per share.

Hastings, which listed on the London Stock Exchange last year, said operating profit rose 19 percent to 126.1 million pounds ($179.8 million) for the year ended Dec. 31.

Gross written premiums rose 27 percent to 614.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7013 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)