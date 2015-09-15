LONDON, Sept 15 UK insurer Hastings announced
its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday,
with a 180 million pound ($277.78 million) share sale aimed at
accelerating its growth.
The offer to institutional shareholders is expected to
result in admission to London's premier stock market in October,
the company said in a statement.
Hastings, one of Britain's fastest growing motor insurers,
is expected to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.
Goldman Sachs Investors will retain a significant indirect
shareholding following the floatation and will remain Hastings'
largest shareholder following completion of offer.
($1 = 0.6480 pounds)
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino, editing by Sinead Cruise)