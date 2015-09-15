LONDON, Sept 15 UK insurer Hastings announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with a 180 million pound ($277.78 million) share sale aimed at accelerating its growth.

The offer to institutional shareholders is expected to result in admission to London's premier stock market in October, the company said in a statement.

Hastings, one of Britain's fastest growing motor insurers, is expected to be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.

Goldman Sachs Investors will retain a significant indirect shareholding following the floatation and will remain Hastings' largest shareholder following completion of offer. ($1 = 0.6480 pounds) (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino, editing by Sinead Cruise)