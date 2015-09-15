(Repeats to add coding)
LONDON, Sept 15 UK insurer Hastings Direct said
on Tuesday it plans to raise 180 million pounds ($277.40
million) through a listing on the London Stock Exchange, using
the proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen its capital base.
A number of existing shares held by various sharheolders
will also be sold, the company said in a statement. Hastings is
expected to have a freefloat of at least 25 percent following
the listing.
Hastings is expected to have a market value of between 1
billion and 1.5 billion pounds, according to media reports. A
spokeswoman for the company declined to comment on these
estimates.
The net proceeds of the sale will allow the group, one of
Britain's fastest growing motor insurers, to strengthen its
capital base for future growth and in advance of new Solvency II
capital requirements.
"Today's announcement of our intention to float marks the
next stage in Hastings' growth story," Gary Hoffman, CEO of
Hastings, said in a statement.
The company is expected to list in October, following which
the company will be eligible for inclusion in FTSE UK indices.
A holding company comprised of Goldman Sachs Merchant
Banking division, certain founders and members of management
will remain the largest shareholder.
Hastings intends to adopt an annual dividend of between 50
percent and 60 percent of group profits after tax, adjusted to
exclude the impact of non-amortisation, share scheme costs and
other non-recurring items.
Credit Suisse Securities and Goldman Sachs
International are leading the sale. Also underwriting
the listing are Barclays and HSBC, as well
as Stiefel Nicolaus Europe Limited and Peel Hunt LLP.
($1 = 0.6489 pounds)
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino, editing by Sinead Cruise)