SYDNEY Aug 3 Australian gas distributor
Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund recommended on
Friday that shareholders accept a A$1.25 billion ($1.31 billion)
offer from Pipeline Partners Australia (PPA) rather than a
higher proposed A$1.33 billion offer from rival APA Group
.
Hastings remains in talks with APA about granting access to
its books after APA said last week it planned to increase its
offer.
However, Hastings said there was no guarantee the higher bid
would eventuate, leaving the bid from Pipeline, a consortium
including Canadian fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du
Quebec (CDPQ) and Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed
by HDF's manager Hastings Funds Management, as the best offer on
the table.
At stake for the bidders are two key gas pipelines owned by
Hastings that serve Australia's main onshore gas hub, Moomba,
with strong growth prospects from new coal seam gas projects and
huge liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.
Pipeline has offered A$2.325 per security. APA's proposal
last week was for A$0.60 cash and a fixed amount of APA
securities, bringing the bid to at least A$2.50 per share.
Hastings shares were down 0.4 percent at A$2.54 in early trade.
($1 = 0.9550 Australian dollars)
