July 29 Hastings Insurance Services Ltd appointed Sue Amies-King and Valerie Dias to its board of directors.

Amies-King, who is currently the chief executive of UK water retailer Water Plus, joined the board on Thursday.

Dias, who is a non-executive director for the Ipswich Building Society and Chartered Management Institute, will join on Oct. 1. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)