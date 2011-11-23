UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
MELBOURNE Nov 23 Canada's competition watchdog has cleared global miner Rio Tinto's C$654 million ($630 million) takeover offer for Hathor Exploration , Rio Tinto said on Wednesday.
Rio Tinto raised its friendly bid for the uranium explorer last week to C$4.70 a share, trumping a sweetened hostile bid from Canada's largest uranium producer, Cameco Corp.
Rio's offer is due to close on Nov. 30.
($1 = 1.0373 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
June 14 China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds ($288 million).