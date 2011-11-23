MELBOURNE Nov 23 Canada's competition watchdog has cleared global miner Rio Tinto's C$654 million ($630 million) takeover offer for Hathor Exploration , Rio Tinto said on Wednesday.

Rio Tinto raised its friendly bid for the uranium explorer last week to C$4.70 a share, trumping a sweetened hostile bid from Canada's largest uranium producer, Cameco Corp.

Rio's offer is due to close on Nov. 30.

($1 = 1.0373 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)