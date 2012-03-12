Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
MUMBAI, March 12 A unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp on Monday sold its 17.3 percent stake in Indian cable television services provider Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd for 3.6 billion rupees ($72 million).
Asian Cable Systems Private Ltd sold 24.7 million shares of Hathway to Providence Equity Advisors and Macquarie for about 145 rupees a share, according to filings with the National Stock Exchange.
Shares in Hathway, which the market values at $508 million, ended up 0.8 percent at 179.30 rupees, while the broader Mumbai market rose 0.5 percent.
Asian Cable Systems was the biggest shareholder in the company before the deal.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.