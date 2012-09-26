ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkey's Hattat Holding and
China's Harbin Electric will invest $250 million in
building a factory in northwest Turkey to manufacture power
plant equipment, Hattat's chairman said.
The plant, planned for completion within two years, will
produce equipment such as boilers, generators and turbines at
Cerkezkoy in Turkey's Tekirdag province, Hattat management board
chairman Mehmet Hattat said.
"This plant will produce equipment for coal, hydroelectric,
wind, natural gas and nuclear power plants," Hattat told a
signing ceremony with Harbin executives late on Tuesday.
The plant, which will employ about 2,000 people, is designed
to lessen dependence on foreign produced equipment in Turkey,
Hattat said.
Hattat said his company, an Istanbul-based group active in
energy, automotive and tourism, also planned to enter coal-fired
power plant privatisation tenders with Harbin.
(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)