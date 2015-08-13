COLOMBO, Aug 13 Group financial results for Hatton National Bank (HNB), Sri Lanka's second-biggest listed private lender by market capitalisation, for the three months ended June. 30, as released on Thursday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q2-2015 Q2-2014 Net profit 2,386.1 2,550.1 Basic earnings per share (rupees, basic) 5.90 6.37 Income 17,112.5 16,871.2 Net Interest Income 7,485.0 6,370.7 NOTE - Results are rounded off. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)