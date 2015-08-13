BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, Aug 13 Group financial results for Hatton National Bank (HNB), Sri Lanka's second-biggest listed private lender by market capitalisation, for the three months ended June. 30, as released on Thursday. (In millions of rupees unless stated): Q2-2015 Q2-2014 Net profit 2,386.1 2,550.1 Basic earnings per share (rupees, basic) 5.90 6.37 Income 17,112.5 16,871.2 Net Interest Income 7,485.0 6,370.7 NOTE - Results are rounded off. (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago