FRANKFURT, June 17 Several strategic investors
are in talks to buy a stake in German private bank Hauck &
Aufhaeuser, the bank said on Wednesday.
Chinese holding group Fosun International is one
of the parties involved in the takeover discussions, one source
close to the discussions said separately.
"There are several interested parties who want to buy a
stake in Hauck & Aufhaeuser," a spokeswoman for the bank said,
declining to offer further details. A spokesman for Fosun was
not immediately available for comment.
One person close to the discussions said that talks between
the bank and Fosun International had reached an advanced stage
and that buyers were interested in taking well over a 50 percent
stake.
"China is interested here in this market because they are
looking for channels to drive their investments," the person
said.
Hauck & Aufhaeuser has around 70 owners. It managed some 27
billion euros ($30.36 billion) in 2013. Kuwait's sovereign
wealth fund once held a large stake in the bank but sold out in
2013.
Small German wealth managers like Berenberg Bank, MM Warburg
and Metzler have faced competitive pressure from the country's
large savings- and cooperative bank sectors which have made
large inroads into the business with wealthy clientele.
Switzerland's large wealth managers like UBS AG
and Credit Suisse have reduced their presence in
Germany since the financial crisis.
Fosun already owns a nearly 20 percent stake in BHF
Kleinwort Benson, parent company to German merchant
bank BHF.
BHF-Bank saw the sudden departure of its Chief Executive
Bjoern Robens on Tuesday, and it named Alexander Mettenheimer as
interim CEO.
Robens' early exit resulted over differences in strategy and
leadership of the merchant bank, and it triggered a sharp rebuke
from Fosun, which said it "vigorously" opposed the change at the
bank's helm as it damaged shareholder interests and the
long-term value of the lender.
In a 2014 interview with Reuters, Hauck & Aufhaeuser partner
Stephan Rupprecht said the bank's profits had been fully
retained in recent years to lift its capital ratios further
above regulatory minimums and that the bank did not require an
additional equity injection.
($1 = 0.8892 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by Susan Thomas)