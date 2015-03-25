(Adds details)

PARIS, March 25 French businessman Vincent Bollore's holding group Bollore SA said on Wednesday it was selling a 17 percent stake in media group Havas to improve liquidity in the stock, reducing its holding to around 66 percent.

Bookrunners for the accelerated bookbuilding said it would be priced in a range between 6.40 and 6.70 euros a share, a discount of as much as 11 percent compared with Wednesday's closing price of 7.197 euros. A sale at 6.70 euros would raise 475.7 million euros ($521.3 million).

Bollore raised its stake in Havas last year from 36 percent to around 83 through a public exchange offer of new Bollore shares for Havas stock. The company said at the time it intended to hold onto a stake well in excess of 50 percent.

($1 = 0.9119 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Leigh Thomas)