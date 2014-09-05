BRIEF-Ubiquiti Networks enters into amendment to credit agreement
* Ubiquiti Networks Inc - on April 14, co, units entered into first amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of March 3, 2015
Sept 4 Havas SA :
* Said on Thursday its programmatic trading unit Affiperf has been awarded a contract by Seoul-based marketing firm Innocean
* Said Affiperf will manage Innocean's programmatic trading
* Said Affiperf is to supply a training programme for Innocean
* Contract is for an initial period of 19 months and will allow Innocean to use Affiperf technology as a white label
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S