PARIS Nov 6 French advertising agency Havas said it expected to achieve organic sales growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

Speaking on a conference call after third-quarter sales, Finance chief Francois Laroze said he was confident the group would post organic growth for the full year of more than 4 percent.

He added that there was scope for Havas to improve operating profit margins to around 15 percent in the coming years. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Blaise Robinson)