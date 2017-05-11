BRIEF-Amper sees to reach net cash position of 43 mln euros at end-2017
* SEES TO REACH NET CASH POSITION OF ABOUT 43 MILLION EUROS AFTER PACIFICO SUR SALE IS COMPLETE AT END-2017 Source text for Eikon:
PARIS May 11 French media giant Vivendi on Thursday offered to buy the 60 percent stake owned by Group Bollore in advertising group Havas at a price of 9.25 euros a share.
The offer reflects a premium of 8.8 percent over the closing price for Havas on Wednesday, Vivendi said in a statement.
The group said it aimed to reach a binding agreement with Groupe Bollore "as soon as possible." (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term