PARIS, April 3 UK hedge fund Parvus Asset Management has taken a 16.6 percent stake in French ad group Havas, according to a filing with France's AMF financial regulator published on Tuesday.

Parvus said in the filing that it had no plans to take control of Havas or seek representation on its board. The hedge fund added that it had no intention of seeking to influence the management of the French company.

Shares in Havas, whose top shareholder is French businessman Vincent Bollore, the head of French investment group Bollore , were down 0.8 percent at 4.357 euros by 1352 GMT.

Havas last month unveiled a share buy-back programme representing 12 percent of its outstanding shares at a price of 4.90 euros per share.