PARIS Aug 31 French advertising agency Havas
reported a slowdown in sales growth in the first half
of the year, hit in part by economic weakness in Europe, where
it earns about half of its revenue.
Havas, which competes with larger rivals Publicis
and WPP, posted first-half sales of 829 million euros
and organic growth of 2.7 percent, compared with 3.5 percent in
the first quarter.
Operating profit was 93 million euros, giving it a margin of
11.2 percent.
Analysts had expected sales of 819 million euros and an
operating profit of 100 million, according to a Reuters poll of
six analysts.
