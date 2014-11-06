BRIEF-Indonesian telco Telkom Q1 net profit up 46 pct
April 20 Indonesia's top telecom firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk said in a statement on Thursday:
PARIS Nov 6 French advertising agency Havas kept up strong momentum in the third quarter, posting organic sales growth of 6 percent with gains coming across all regions.
Third-quarter revenue stood at 447 million euro ($554.73 million) with Europe up 9.4 percent, North America 5 percent and Asia 9.5 percent.
Larger rival Publicis managed only 1 percent organic growth in the same period, but leader WPP posted 7.6 percent organic growth.
Havas, which ranks as the world's sixth-biggest advertising group worldwide by revenue, is controlled by Bollore Group via a 36.2 percent stake.
In mid-October, Bollore Group made an offer to acquire control over at least 50 percent of Havas by giving shareholders the chance to swap five Havas shares for nine Bollore shares.
The operation will be voted on at a Bollore shareholder meeting on November 27.
(1 US dollar = 0.8058 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Mark John)
April 20 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday as oil prices rose after leading Gulf oil producers signalled a likely extension of OPEC-led supply cuts beyond the middle of the year.