PARIS Nov 6 French advertising agency Havas kept up strong momentum in the third quarter, posting organic sales growth of 6 percent with gains coming across all regions.

Third-quarter revenue stood at 447 million euro ($554.73 million) with Europe up 9.4 percent, North America 5 percent and Asia 9.5 percent.

Larger rival Publicis managed only 1 percent organic growth in the same period, but leader WPP posted 7.6 percent organic growth.

Havas, which ranks as the world's sixth-biggest advertising group worldwide by revenue, is controlled by Bollore Group via a 36.2 percent stake.

In mid-October, Bollore Group made an offer to acquire control over at least 50 percent of Havas by giving shareholders the chance to swap five Havas shares for nine Bollore shares.

The operation will be voted on at a Bollore shareholder meeting on November 27.

