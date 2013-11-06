(CEO comments)
PARIS Nov 6 French advertising agency Havas
saw its sales growth slow in the third quarter as
North America slumped, despite glimmers of stronger demand in
some parts of Europe.
Revenue grew 1.2 percent on an organic basis to 411 million
euros ($555.98 million) in the quarter, compared with 1.7
percent last quarter.
The world's sixth-largest agency, Havas has grown more
slowly than larger rivals Publicis and WPP
because of its exposure to recession-wracked Europe, where it
earns roughly half its revenue.
Analysts had expected organic growth of 1.7 percent to 3
percent.
Even as Europe showed signs of recovery, Havas had a tough
time in North America where revenue shrank 1.9 percent to 136
million euros in the quarter. Germany grew double digits, while
France was up 5 percent to 78 million, the company said.
The results took organic revenue growth for the first nine
months to 0.7 percent.
Chief Executive David Jones said growth would likely be flat
in the last quarter of the year because of strong results in the
same period a year earlier.
"We are confident we will return to strong growth in 2014,"
he said, adding that North America would also
improve.
Before the sales publication, Havas, whose largest
shareholder is French tycoon Vincent Bollore with 36 percent of
the capital, closed up 0.5 percent at 6.13 euros per share. Its
market capitalisation was 2.38 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
Geert De Clercq and David Evans)