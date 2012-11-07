Too early to say if London incidents are militant attack - source
LONDON, June 3 It is too early to say whether the incidents in London are militant attacks, European security officials told Reuters.
PARIS Nov 7 French advertising agency Havas said sales rose 11 percent in the third quarter, helped by strong growth from its digital business.
Third-quarter revenue was 428 million euros ($546 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday, with growth accelerating in the Americas and Asia-Pacific while slowing in Europe. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)
LONDON, June 3 It is too early to say whether the incidents in London are militant attacks, European security officials told Reuters.
LONDON, June 3 Two men entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area near London Bridge and stabbed two people inside, broadcaster CNN quoted an eyewitness as saying, as police said they were responding to incidents in the centre of the British capital.