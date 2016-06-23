(Adds details, quotes)
By Mathieu Rosemain
CANNES, France, June 23 Havas Chief
Executive Officer Yannick Bollore said on Thursday that there
were no merger talks ongoing between his advertising company and
Vivendi, the French media giant chaired by his
billionaire father.
Vincent Bollore, who took the helm of Vivendi in 2014, last
month evoked the possibility of a tie-up between the two
companies.
The French tycoon owns about 60 percent of Havas and about
15 percent of Vivendi via his family-controlled group. He
recently tightened his grip on the media company by nominating
his son Yannick to the board.
"There's no official discussion between the two companies,"
the Havas chief executive said in an interview in Cannes.
However, the CEO of the world's sixth-largest advertising
company did not rule out the possibility of building closer ties
with Vivendi in the future.
"Havas and Vivendi have two things in common: first, a
common shareholder; second, the fact that we evolve in similar
environments, with what's going on in the digital revolution and
with big data," Yannick Bollore said.
Bollore also said that there would be no change to the
outlook for the advertising business if Britons voted on
Thursday to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough and
Geert De Clercq)