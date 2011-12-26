* JV company to invest $50 mln initially
* Targets $100 million in revenue in three years
* Havells shares up 2.73 percent
NEW DELHI, Dec 26 Electrical goods maker
Havells India said it has formed an equal joint
venture with China's Shanghai Yaming Lighting Co to set up a
lighting products plant in China that it expects to generate
revenue of $100 million in three years.
The joint venture, called Jiangsu Havells Sylvania Lighting
Co, will initially invest $50 million, with the possibility of
raising this to $100 million over three to four years, Havells
Joint Managing Director Anil Gupta told reporters on Monday.
The plant is slated to begin production by April, he said.
The venture will produce energy-efficient and green lighting
products for the Chinese and international markets.
"Manufacturing in China is commercially more viable," Gupta
said in explaining the reason for setting up the joint venture.
Shanghai Yaming Lighting Co, a unit of Shanghai Feilo
Acoustics, makes various types of lamps and lighting
products in China, Japan, Belgium and the United States.
Havells, which gets half its revenue from Germany's SLI
Sylvania, which it acquired in 2007, said in July that it was
looking for a joint venture partner in China to boost sales and
set up a manufacturing facility.
Havells already exports products to China, generating $5-6
million of revenue per year. The company has 12 plants in India
and six overseas.
The initial investment will be funded internally, although
the joint venture may consider a debt issue in China later as it
scales up production, Gupta said.
Havells shares, valued at about $900 million, were up 2.73
percent at 395.65 rupees by 01.18 p.m. (0748 GMT) in a firm
Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Ted
Kerr)